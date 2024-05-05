First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 10.3% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.19. 634,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

