Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

GSM opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $4,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $944,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

