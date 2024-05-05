Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.