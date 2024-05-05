Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $379.48 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,159.79 or 0.04903180 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $379.48 billion and approximately $8.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00058290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,097,745 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.