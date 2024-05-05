EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,504 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.48% of EPR Properties worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 104,835 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $42.00. 546,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

