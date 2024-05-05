ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.56

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and traded as low as $14.50. ENB Financial shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 6,089 shares.

ENB Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

ENB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ENB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

