Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 621,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,126. The company has a market capitalization of $991.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

