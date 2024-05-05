Ecovyst’s (ECVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Ecovyst Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

