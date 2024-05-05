Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $82.08. 730,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,685,000 after buying an additional 578,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,556,000 after purchasing an additional 523,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,067,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,808,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $18,702,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

