Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.38. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 21,900 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Lufthansa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
