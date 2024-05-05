Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and traded as low as $7.38. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 21,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

