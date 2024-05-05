Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crown by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Crown by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.1 %

Crown stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.