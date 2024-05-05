Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Clorox by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

