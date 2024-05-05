Citigroup Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $2,940,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

