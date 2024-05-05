Citigroup Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $193.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.25.

PAYC opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

