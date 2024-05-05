Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $70,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,192 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.20. 523,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,676. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.