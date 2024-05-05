Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 416.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.06.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.92. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

