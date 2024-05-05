Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %
Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. 2,489,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,147.78.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
