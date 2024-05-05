Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 236,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.82 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

