Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.04 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

