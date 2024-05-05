Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.