Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUM opened at $320.54 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.