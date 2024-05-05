Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.77

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and traded as low as $36.77. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 45,764 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

