Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 160,201 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 10,297,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

