Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

