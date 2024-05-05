Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $23,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 123,898 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,780,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

