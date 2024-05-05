Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,443 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

