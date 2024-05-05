Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,847 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 510,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

