Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE:ASPN opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 494,662 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

