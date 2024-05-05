American Well’s (AMWL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. American Well has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,842.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,211.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,161 in the last three months. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Well by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 308,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

