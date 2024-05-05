American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

