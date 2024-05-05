Amalgamated Bank Acquires 21,288 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

