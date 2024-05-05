Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

