ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 2.9% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.0 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 285,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.