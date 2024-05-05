ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 1.9% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

