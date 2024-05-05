ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Buys New Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Banco Santander-Chile makes up 2.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 48.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 495,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $658,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,386. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

