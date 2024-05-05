ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 24,000 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. PDD comprises about 3.3% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $285,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PDD by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,734,000 after purchasing an additional 301,141 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $140.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,575,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,514. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

