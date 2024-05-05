450 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 215,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.48.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $743.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $730.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

