35,313 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Purchased by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Power Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

CLTL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $105.58. 130,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

