341,000 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 341,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. América Móvil makes up about 5.9% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

AMX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

