1,852 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $37.25. 34,082,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

