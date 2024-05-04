Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,140. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

