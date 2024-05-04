Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,011. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.