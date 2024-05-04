Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 5,927,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

