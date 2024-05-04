Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Wingstop Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ WING opened at $388.55 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $396.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day moving average is $288.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
