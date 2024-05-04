Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.39.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $388.55 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.