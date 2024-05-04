Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $325.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.39.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $388.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.00. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $396.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

