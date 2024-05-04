Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 823,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 223,865 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

