Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

