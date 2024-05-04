Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,576,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 947,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 149,089 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 599,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.46 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

