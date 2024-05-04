Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $87.79.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
